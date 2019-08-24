Firefighter injured while battling Springfield blaze

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was hospitalized after helping to extinguish a blaze in a vacant Springfield house Saturday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Mulberry Street at 11 a.m., officials said.

The fire appeared to start in the attic, and one firefighter was sent to a nearby hospital with an eye injury, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

