WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter nearly fell through a roof while fighting a house fire in Wareham Friday afternoon, video captured.

The home on Dusty Lane went up in flames just before 2 p.m.

Officials said the firefighter stepped on a section of roof that crews had to cut open to get access to that area, and it gave way. The firefighter slipped, but was able to get back on his feet.

No word on the cause of the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)