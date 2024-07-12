NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter and at least one other person were hurt Friday after a fire broke out in an elderly apartment complex in Norwood, officials said.

The fire happened near midday in the area of William Shyne Circle.

The Norwood Police Department in a post on X near 10:40 a.m. shared one photo of smoke drifting over the surrounding neighborhood.

Separate video shared with 7NEWS showed smoke billowing out of the burning building while flames climbed up the siding.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 12:45 p.m. and spotted emergency crews still gathered around the apartment complex. At least one unit of the complex was badly damaged, with charred debris spilling out an open wall.

Fire officials said a firefighter was injured while fighting the flames but is expected to be OK.

Firefighters rescued one person. Another person got out of the building on their own but was burned in the process.

The Red Cross will be helping the 12 people displaced by this fire find shelter.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.

