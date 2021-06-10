CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A firefighter came to the rescue of six ducklings who got stuck in a storm drain in Concord, New Hampshire Thursday.

The rescue, that took place on Old Turnpike Road, required firefighters to enter four separate basins as the ducklings traveled through the underground pipes, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

They ducklings were not hurt.

They were turned over to NH Fish & Game to be reunited with their mother.

