DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter rescued a labradoodle that fell through the ice and into freezing water in Duxbury on Saturday.

The firefighter put on a survival suit and waded through the water to rescue the dog named Tukka.

Tukka is said to be doing great and has been reunited with his owner.

The Duxbury Fire Department is reminding the public that “the only safe ice is at the rink.”

*ICE RESCUE* At 2:16 DXFD rescued Tukka a Labradoodle after he fell through the ice. A FF donned a survival suit and went into the frigid water to rescue him. Tukka is doing great and was reunited with his owner. Reminder the only safe ice is at the rink. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/StIl5tZIR6 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) March 5, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)