BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter and a resident were taken to the hospital and five people are now displaced after crews rescued tenants from a fast-moving fire that raced through a multi-family home in Roxbury early Monday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Woodbine Street around 4 a.m. found heavy fire in the rear of a two-family duplex building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire traveled from the basement through the roof and crews managed to rescue two occupants from the second floor using a ground ladder. They also rescued a dog from an adjacent unit.

One firefighter and a resident were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Boston Fire Deputy Chief Brian Tully. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Deputy Chief Brian Tully briefs the media on the 2 alarm fire on Woodbine st. Rox. 1Firefighter & 1resident were transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with minor injuries. 5 residents are displaced. ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing. pic.twitter.com/DV7UIEOQNU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

Companies continue to chase hot spots as they continue to overhaul, major damage to the rear of the building. pic.twitter.com/Ycmfiknz6J — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

Heavy Fire knocked down major overhauling throughout the 2 units all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/HVTeWg9eRv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

Companies are battling heavy fire from the basement that traveled thru the roof . Companies were able to rescue 2 occupants over a ground ladder from the second floor, they also rescued a dog from the adjacent unit. pic.twitter.com/M1gdpcU0A0 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

At approximately 4:00 this morning heavy fire in the rear of a 2 family occupied duplex building Woodbine stRox . A report of people trapped in the building a 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/26HK1Iog5v — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024

