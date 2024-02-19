BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter and a resident were taken to the hospital and five people are now displaced after crews rescued tenants from a fast-moving fire that raced through a multi-family home in Roxbury early Monday morning, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Woodbine Street around 4 a.m. found heavy fire in the rear of a two-family duplex building, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire traveled from the basement through the roof and crews managed to rescue two occupants from the second floor using a ground ladder. They also rescued a dog from an adjacent unit.
One firefighter and a resident were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Boston Fire Deputy Chief Brian Tully. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
