LITITZ, Penn. (WHDH) — Incredible video captured a firefighter rushing into a burning barn to save a dog that became trapped inside in Lititz, Pennsylvania late Saturday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Erbs Quarry Road around 11:45 p.m. found the barn engulfed in flames.

A resident of the adjacent farmhouse ran up to firefighter Ryan Balmer and told him his dog was still inside the building.

Balmer broke open a window and made entry into the barn before hoisting the dog outside.

The scared pup then ran from the barn toward her nearby owner and eventually took a seat in the snow.

“(She) calmly looks back at the barn, seemingly unaware of the danger she was just in,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)