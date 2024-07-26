BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after a fire broke out at a building owned and operated by a local ice company, officials said.

The fire happened at the home of Eastern Ice Company on Lawrence Street. Brockton Fire Captain Shawn Kerr said crews responded shortly before 1 a.m. and found heavy fire showing from the back of the building.

In addition to the building, Kerr said two large ice delivery trucks were heavily involved in the fire.

Kerr said the building’s sprinkler system was activated. Once on scene, firefighters were able to quickly knock flames down near the trucks and the building’s outside wall.

Though crews contained the fire, Kerr said companies stayed on scene for roughly 3.5 hours while they overhauled the building.

Kerr said one firefighter was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center “for an injury sustained during the extinguishment of the fire.” Kerr did not provide any additional details about the firefighter’s injury but said he was treated and released within a matter of hours.

Kerr said the cause of the fire remained under investigation as of around 7 a.m.

