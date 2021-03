A firefighter suffered a fall while batting a fire at a CVS in Dedham Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a fire that broke out at CVS on Providence Highway just before 5:30 a.m. used the backdoor to access the building in order to put out the flames.

One of the firefighters involved fell about 15 feet and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.

No other injuries were reported and the firefighter is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.