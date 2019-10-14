Firefighter: Training helped prepare for ‘shocking’ wedding shooting in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Pelham, New Hampshire firefighters said two months of training for an active shooter were crucial preparation for responding to gunfire at a wedding ceremony at the New England Pentecostal Church that left two people injured and a man facing attempted murder charges.

“The outcome certainly could’ve been worse,” said Lt. Patrick Weaver, adding that the department responded with bulletproof armor and tourniquets to stop rapid bleeding. “We feel as though we were prepared for this.”

Accused shooter Dale Holloway remains behind bars on charges of attempted murder, assault and illegal possession of a firearm after allegedly firing on the wedding and drawing that massive police and fire response. He will be arraigned Tuesday.

The 37-year-old is charged with shooting 75-year-old Bishop Stanley Choate in the chest and shooting bride Claire McMullen in the arm. He’s also charged with hitting groom Mark Castiglione in the head with his gun before being tackled by wedding guests.

McMullen and Castiglione were treated and released, but Choate remains hospitalized at Tufts Medical Center.

Investigators have confirmed that Holloway is the stepson of Luis Garcia, a minister at the church whose funeral was set to take place after the wedding. Garia was murdered this month in Londonderry and Brandon Castiglione — the son of the groom — has been charged with that killing.

Weaver said his training was the difference between life and death in a situation that no one could fathom responding to in a community like Pelham.

“Nobody ever expects to have this happen in their own community, when it does it’s shocking,” Weaver said.

The shooting left the small town of about 13,000 people in shock.

“It kinda stuns the community,” resident Daniel Britt said. “I’ve known the congregation people a long time. They’re nice people…This don’t happen around here.”

New England Pentecostal Ministries put out a statement on their Facebook page saying services will be canceled from Oct 12. through Oct. 20.

The criminal investigation has been turned over to the N.H. Attorney General’s Office and N.H. State Police Major Crime investigators.

