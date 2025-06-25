LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was transported to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion following a fire at a home in Lynn on Wednesday.

The building was badly damaged. Investigators said the flames started outside and then spread to the building on Rogers Avenue just after 9 a.m.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire. No other injuries were reported.

No information was yet available on what sparked the fire.

