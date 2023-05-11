ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A mayday call was sent out after a firefighter fell through the floor as crews battled a raging, multi-alarm blaze that ripped through a building in Arlington late Wednesday night.

That firefighter managed to escape injury and continue working to extinguish the flames in the mixed-use building on Dudley Street. There was no one inside the building when the fire broke out.

Crews continued to work early into the morning to identify hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

