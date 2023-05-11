ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A frantic Mayday call was sent out after a firefighter fell through the floor as crews battled a raging, multi-alarm blaze that ripped through a building in Arlington late Wednesday night.

That firefighter managed to escape injury and continue working to extinguish the flames in the mixed-use building on Dudley Street, according to officials.

Arlington Fire said there was no one inside the building when the fire broke out around 11 p.m.

In a news release, Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Kelley said the structure was home to an electrician’s shop, a bike shop, and a machine shop.

“I want to commend the women and men of the Arlington Fire for their swift response in suppressing this stubborn fire,” Kelley said in a statement. “We also want to thank Arlington Police Department and regional fire companies for their assistance.”

Firefighters from Belmont, Cambridge, Lexington, Medford, Somerville, Winchester, and Woburn also assisted with Wednesday night’s effort.

Crews continued to work early into the morning to identify hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

