HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A volunteer firefighter for the Town of Harvard is being hailed a hero after using a drone to help find a local family’s missing dog.

When Toro the dog went missing near the woods in December, his owners searched until dark with no luck.

The next morning, volunteer firefighter member Robert Curran was quick to launch his own person drone to aid in the search.

“It’s expected of us as firefighters that we will serve our community whether it’s in the capacity of fighting fire or just somebody in need,” Curran said.

From high above the wooded area, Curran spotted Toro on the drone’s camera. The dog’s leash had gotten caught in branches, tethering him to the trees and preventing him from escaping.

Thanks to Curran’s passion for helping those in need, Toro was able to get back to his owners and home safe.

Officials awarded Curran the team award for going beyond the call of duty. At the ceremony, Curran was reunited with Toro and his owners, who say they are grateful to him for bringing a member of their family back home.

“What could have been an endless search and unsuccessful search, he put to rest in like an hour with the drone, so we are very grateful that he was able to do that for us,” said Toro’s owner Matt Detora.

Harvard fire officials say drone technology has been a major help in keeping the area safe. Recently, they were able to help locate a person who has dementia who wandered away from home.

