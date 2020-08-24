(CNN) — The body of an off-duty Detroit firefighter who helped rescue swimmers in distress was recovered over the weekend by Detroit Police and Detroit Fire divers, according to a tweet from the Michigan State Police for the Metro Detroit region.

Sgt. Sivad Johnson, a 26-year veteran Detroit firefighter who was off duty and with his 10-year-old daughter, jumped into the Detroit River near Belle Isle on Friday after three girls signaled they were having trouble swimming, Fornell said.

Another person also jumped into the lake with Johnson and was able to rescue one girl, and a nearby boat in the area was able to rescue the other two, he said. Once everyone was out of the water, Johnson’s daughter realized her father was not among the crowd and called police to let them know he was still in the water, Fornell said.

Police and fire officials searched for his body until 3 a.m. ET Saturday and later resumed the search using sonar equipment, according to Fornell.

Johnson’s body was recovered Saturday afternoon, and the state police said they will not be providing any further updates.

