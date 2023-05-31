BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter and a worker suffered minor injuries in a fire that broke out in a recycling plant in Dorchester late Tuesday night.
Crews responding to heavy black smoke coming from the recycling plant at 24 Bunker Hill Industrial Park ordered a second alarm and began cutting holes in the building and roof to access the flames, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Crews will remain on scene today to monitor the area for hot spots and assist in clearing debris.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
