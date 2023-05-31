BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter and a worker suffered minor injuries in a fire that broke out in a recycling plant in Dorchester late Tuesday night.

Crews responding to heavy black smoke coming from the recycling plant at 24 Bunker Hill Industrial Park ordered a second alarm and began cutting holes in the building and roof to access the flames, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Crews will remain on scene today to monitor the area for hot spots and assist in clearing debris.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At approximately 11:00 heavy black smoke from the recycling plant at 24 Bunker Hill Industrial Park. A 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/jkp3JIypPa — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023

All companies were ordered off the roof. Companies are cutting hole thru the walls from above and below to gain access to the fire. pic.twitter.com/uPLxla9heW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023

Companies have knocked down the main body of fire from above, as they continue to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/UBkOmjX3NS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023

Detail companies will remain on scene at the recycling plant in Charlestown overhauling the massive amount of debris and putting out hot spots. 1 Firefighter and 1 worker were transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/PxARza0Zbh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2023

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)