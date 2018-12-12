Firefighters attempt to rescue 3 deer who fell through ice in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham firefighters have suspended their effort to rescue three deer who fell through the iced-over Cambridge Reservoir in Waltham on Wednesday.

Two firefighters could be seen venturing out onto the ice and cutting a path for the deer to find their way to safety.

After about an hour of trying to save the deer, one of which appeared to have died, fire officials called off the rescue effort.

