BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews battled a two-alarm fire at an Italian restaurant in Billerica Friday afternoon, according to the Billerica Fire Department.

At around 5 p.m., employees at Mangia Mangia at 430 Boston Road smelled smoke and saw sparks, prompting the restaurant to evacuate, the department said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported, according to the department.

The restaurant has extensive fire, smoke, and water damage, fire officials said. No other buildings were affected.

According to 7News sources, officials are now trying to determine if the cause of the fire was electrical or sparked by lightning.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)