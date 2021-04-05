Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Leicester

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze that broke out in a home in Leicester Sunday night.

The fire at a home on Park Lane in the Dawn Acres section of town ignited shortly before 10 p.m. with a woman inside, according to the department.

She was able to get herself out safely and no injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshalls Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

