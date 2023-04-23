NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities battled a stubborn two-alarm fire in North Reading on Sunday that left one person hospitalized.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on 14 Cold Spring Road around 12 p.m. found fire coming from the second floor of the home, according to North Reading Fire Chief Don Stats.

Stats said firefighters experienced some access issues due to cluttered conditions inside the home.

A neighbor who noticed smoke coming from the home called 911 and was able to enter the home and help the resident exit. The resident was transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

One firefighter was evaluated at the scene for potential exhaustion or dehydration-related symptoms.

The home sustained fire, smoke and water damage and is no longer habitable. The resident is displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)