Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Uxbridge

A fire on Yankees Way in Uxbridge Sunday morning.

UXBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters from a handful of surrounding towns battled a 2-alarm fire at a home in Uxbridge Sunday morning, officials said.

Police and fire crews responded to a reported structure fire on 40 Yankees Way about 7:15 a.m., a police and fire spokeswoman said.

When a second alarm was struck, fire crews from Northbridge, Douglas, Mendon, Sutton, Millville, Hopedale, North Smithfield, Harrisville, and Upton all responded for either mutual aid at the scene or station coverage.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)