CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in Canton early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to Shepard Way around 1 a.m. found smoke pouring from a house after flames sparked in the attic’s rear storage space, fire officials said.

Both occupants in the house were alerted by smoke detectors and self evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

