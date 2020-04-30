BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire that has ignited a commercial building in West Roxbury on Thursday.

Crews arriving at the scene around 5:30 p.m. found heavy flames and thick black smoke billowing from the Morrell Street building, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The roof collapsed and forced the fire fight outside.

At approximately 5:35pm , heavy fire showing on arrival . 2nd alarm struck on at 37 Morrell St. W. Roxbury in a one story commercial building pic.twitter.com/qYbm6ib2oh — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 30, 2020

All companies working, multiple deck guns , ladder pipes & hand lines working being used to control the fire.Exterior operations only since roof collapsed pic.twitter.com/5BI3mfUhNK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 30, 2020

So far, it is unclear what ignited the blaze or if anyone was injured.

The blaze was knocked down about an hour later.

