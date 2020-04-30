BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire that has ignited a commercial building in West Roxbury on Thursday.
Crews arriving at the scene around 5:30 p.m. found heavy flames and thick black smoke billowing from the Morrell Street building, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
The roof collapsed and forced the fire fight outside.
So far, it is unclear what ignited the blaze or if anyone was injured.
The blaze was knocked down about an hour later.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)