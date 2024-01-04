GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Gloucester Thursday after a fire broke out in a local home.

The Gloucester Fire Department in a statement said authorities first responded around 1 p.m. after police reported smoke coming from a home on Holly Street.

Once on scene, officials said, fire crews spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

SKY7-HD similarly saw smoke rising from the house as crews used at least one ladder truck to battle the fire.

Gloucester fire officials said the emergency response grew to two alarms as the fire spread within the home. The fire was ultimately knocked down near 1:50 p.m.

Officials said one person got out of the home before firefighters arrived on scene. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

Though there were no reported injuries, officials said the home was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)