NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in a Northboro apartment building on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Maple Street found heavy flames coming from the building.

No additional information has been released.

Westborough Engine 4 and Truck 1 are operating at this 2nd alarm fire in an apartment building on Maple Street in Northborough. pic.twitter.com/Op1amEhKBC — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 10, 2021

