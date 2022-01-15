BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews faced the bitter cold while battling a 2-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Roslindale on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responding to a report fire at an unoccupied, under construction two-family building on Wellesmere Road around 11 a.m. found heavy smoke pouring out of the roof, according to Boston fire officials.

The fire originated in the attic. Crews had to work in extremely windy conditions and bitter temperatures, fire officials said.

The heavy fire was knocked down and firefighters were hitting hot spots as of 10:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been release and no additional information was immediately available.

Heavy fire knocked down, this was a two family unoccupied building under construction. Companies are hitting hot spots. In the attic. pic.twitter.com/aEMSk9JLZY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 15, 2022

The fire is in the attic, companies are working in extremely windy conditions and bitter temperatures. pic.twitter.com/Q9wG6mbyEv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 15, 2022

At approximately 11:00 smoke showing from a 60 Wellesmere Rd in Roslindale. Fire on the 2nd and 3rd floors a second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/lPne9P0I8L — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 15, 2022

