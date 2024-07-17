PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm scrapyard fire in Peabody Tuesday night.

After the fire broke out around 9 p.m., crews were used a deck gun to spray water onto the rampant flames on Corwin Street. Peabody fire crews on scene warned those nearby about the possibility of explosions from the 12 to 20 vehicles piled on one another.

Firefighters struggled to bring water to the blaze, stretching firehoses about a couple hundred yards from a water line.

“The biggest issue tonight was water supply, fighting the fire we got multiple calls stating there was heavy heavy smoke at different locations, but they finally pinned it down to here,” said Peabody Fire Chief Jay Dowling.

When they did get here, there were some access issues with the gate, but they made entry, but then there were those water issues so, once we were able to establish a couple of hydrants we were good to go, just pouring water on it,” Dowling said.

Smoke poured into the night sky and crews were expected to be on scene throughout the evening.

No information was immediately available regarding the cause of the fire.

