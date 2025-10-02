DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston firefighers battled a fire in Dorchester that broke out in a multi-family building Wednesday night, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The third alarm fire engulfed all three floors of the building on Beckett Street.

The Boston Fire Department said crews were able to knock it down eventually, but all of the home’s porches were burned through.

Witnesses said it sounded like a series of explosions.

“We heard screaming, and a loud flash and light from our kitchen window and we came across and looked out and saw the building across from us in flames,” one woman described. “It looked like mushrooms almost, like mushrooms of fire exploding from it and just so much light. It looked like it was going to go towards the building behind it and the power lines started catching fire.”

Fire officials said two residents were taken to the hospital, and 18 people and several pets are without a place to live.

About an hour later, around 8:20 p.m., firefighters raced to nearby Dorchester Avenue where a second fire broke out at another home. Crews had to force their way through the smoke-filled building, trying to quickly contain it.

“We were just about wrapping up and then that fire started getting going so we had companies available to go around the corner and start on that fire,” said Boston Fire Chief Paul Burke.

Firefighters were also able to contain the fire on Dorchester Avenue.

The cause of both fires are under investigation.

