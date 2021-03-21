WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters had a busy night in Whitman Saturday, battling two fires just hours apart from one another.

Crews responding to a reported chimney fire at a home on Pleasant Street around 8 p.m. found flames and embers coming from the chimney of the two-story, wood-frame home and light smoke in the living room area, according to the Whitman Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in the fireplace and flue of the chimney.

They ventilated the home and the residents were able to remain inside.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire caused about $10,000 worth of damage.

The scene was cleared around 9 p.m.

About an hour and a half later, firefighters were dispatched to a reported fire at Auto Tec on Bedford Street.

Crews entered the building through a side door and found flames coming from a vehicle inside a rear bay, fire officials said.

After extinguishing the bulk of the fire, visibility conditions inside were said to be deteriorated as heavy smoke filled the complex.

Once mutual aid and the building owner arrived, firefighters were able to open additional overhead doors to assist with ventilation before making access to the rear of the building to fully extinguish the remaining flames.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries to firefighters.

One vehicle was destroyed and multiple other vehicles and motorcycles sustained damage.

The building is estimated to have suffered several hundred thousand dollars worth of damage.

This scene cleared just after midnight.

“This was excellent work by our crews last night responding to two fires in the span of just a few hours, and I’d like to commend Deputy Chief Cunningham who was in command at both fires,” Whitman Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said. “Chimney fires can be slow burning and not always noticeable, but can cause extensive damage or spread to other parts of the house. It’s important to always have chimneys and flues cleaned and inspected annually to ensure safety and reduce the risk of fire.”

