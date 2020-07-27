Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at Quincy home

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze and 90-degree heat at a house fire in Quincy Monday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a Hanna Street home eventually struck three alarms, and all firefighters were ordered out of the building, officials said.

Members of the household all got out safely and said the fire appeared to start in the rear of the home.

