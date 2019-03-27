LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a raging three-alarm blaze in Lynn that broke out in a triple-decker and spread to nearby buildings on Wednesday morning.
Crews responding to 56 Essex St. around 9 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the third floor of the home.
Firefighters could be seen focusing their efforts on the side of the house, where plumes of black smoke billowed into the air.
Video from the scene showed flames quickly engulf a large portion of the home.
Six adults and three children were able to escape without injury, according to Lynn Fire Chief Steve Archer.
At least two adjacent buildings appeared to have sustained fire damage.
The blaze has since been knocked down.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)