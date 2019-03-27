LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a raging three-alarm blaze in Lynn that broke out in a triple-decker and spread to nearby buildings on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to 56 Essex St. around 9 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the third floor of the home.

Firefighters could be seen focusing their efforts on the side of the house, where plumes of black smoke billowed into the air.

Video from the scene showed flames quickly engulf a large portion of the home.

Check out these flames, this video shot by someone who arrived quickly on scene and helped get people out of the home in #Lynn on Essex street. @7News pic.twitter.com/Wcp4UXbQ4y — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) March 27, 2019

Six adults and three children were able to escape without injury, according to Lynn Fire Chief Steve Archer.

At least two adjacent buildings appeared to have sustained fire damage.

The blaze has since been knocked down.

An investigation is ongoing.

3 alarm fire at 56 Essex St. has been placed under control. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/lXRpnPq5Oi — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) March 27, 2019

UPDATE: chief says call for fire came in just before 9, three family building, everyone got out, 6 adults, three children, not sure how many were home at the time, no one hurt, fire did spread to other buildings, heavy fire out the back and inside the home. @7News — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) March 27, 2019

From the 3rd Alarm on Essex St. Pictures: Nahant Local 2718 pic.twitter.com/NrNoQEo7LT — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) March 27, 2019

