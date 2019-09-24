Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze in Brookline Tuesday night.

Crews responding to a home at 11 Strathmore Rd. around 7:30 p.m. found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

