BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze in Dorchester early Friday morning.

Crews responding to 600 Blue Hill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building, which contains a business on the first floor and unoccupied apartments on the second and third floors.

The fire was extinguished around 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze left behind about $500,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

Commissioner Finn briefs the media on the 3rd Alarm fire at 600 Blue Hill Ave .There were no residents living in the building. There are no injuries to report. The damages are estimated at 500,000. The BFD-FIU on scene to investigate the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/mYgAcKnOxG — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 2, 2019

Heavy fire has been knocked down all companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/fRmyXGwS7A — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 2, 2019

This is a mixed occupancy building with businesses on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floors . pic.twitter.com/XhF6NOAlvn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 2, 2019

Heavy smoke throughout the building all companies working pic.twitter.com/5HFHEkjl2G — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 2, 2019

Report of a building fire at 600 Blue Hill Ave Dorchester . Fire showing on arrival this is now a 3 rd alarm pic.twitter.com/7Ldvsvmn2M — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 2, 2019

