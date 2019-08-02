BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze in Dorchester early Friday morning.
Crews responding to 600 Blue Hill Avenue around 5:30 a.m. found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building, which contains a business on the first floor and unoccupied apartments on the second and third floors.
The fire was extinguished around 6 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
The blaze left behind about $500,000 worth of damage.
The cause remains under investigation.
