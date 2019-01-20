Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Manchester-By-The-Sea

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Manchester-By-The-Sea battled a three-alarm blaze on Sunday.

First responders arriving at the home on University Lane about 12:30 p.m. were able to get everyone out of the burning home safely, according to Fire Chief Ed Conley.

The home was a complete loss.

“The garage was fully involved. Every window had fire, every gable end had fire,” Manchester Fire Lt. Doucette said. “It had crossed into the breezeway and the smoke was coming out of the vents of the house.”

Slick road conditions made getting equipment to the fire more difficult, Doucette said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Lots of smoke as we walk up towards fire #7news pic.twitter.com/fAoESweTfy — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) January 20, 2019

Another look at what's left of the home following the fire. #7news pic.twitter.com/8cSmNSC8UY — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) January 20, 2019

A lot of smoke out here crews continue to dump water on the fire #7news pic.twitter.com/iPGyDOYqDY — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) January 20, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)