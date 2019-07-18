Crews battle fire at elderly housing complex in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at an elderly housing complex in Stoughton early Thursday morning.

Crews responding to Capen Street around 4:45 a.m. doused the flames, revealing damage to the complex’s steeple.

Residents were evacuated from the building.

No additional information has been provided.

