BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a fast-moving fire that raced through a two-family home in Dorchester on Saturday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Corwin St. around 6 p.m. found fire and smoke coming from the upper floors, according to the Boston Fire Department. All occupants of the building have been accounted for.

In a post on social media, fire officials noted a car parked in front a hydrant made battling the blaze more difficult.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

