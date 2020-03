STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a Montessori school in Sturbridge late Monday night.

Crews responding to a structure fire at the Tree Tops Montessori School on Brookfield Road just before 10:30 p.m. quickly extinguished the roaring flames.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)