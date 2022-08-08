LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Lexington center Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said the lights went out in businesses along Massachusetts Avenue, and then they saw the smoke coming from a nearby building.

Firefighters said the fire has been contained, but all roads in the area are currently closed.

No other information is immediately available.

