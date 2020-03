WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Worcester overnight.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 90 East Central St. found heavy flames coming from the building.

They worked to make sure the fire did not spread to adjacent structures.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

3rd alarm fire 90 East Central extinguished. Extensive overhaul underway. Heavy fire on arrival with serious exposure problems from structures on 3 sides. No injuries reported. Great job by group 3 preventing extension to other structures. pic.twitter.com/YOERPgHdHO — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) March 17, 2020

