CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters struck a third alarm as they worked to extinguish a fire that ignited inside a Concord school building Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to The Thoreau Elementary School on Prairie Street for reports of the fire and upon their arrive found flames in the space between the sprinkler system and the attic, firefighters said.

They decided to strike a second alarm shortly after arrival and again struck a third to get more manpower at the scene.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

