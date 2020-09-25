Firefighters battle 3-alarm house fire in Dorchester that spread to neighboring home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm house fire that spread to a neighboring home in Dorchester Friday evening.

Crews responding to a reported fire at 141 and 145 Howard Street found heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the top and backside of the triple-decker, according to posts on the fire department’s Twitter page.

As of 8 p.m. crews were still on scene working to extinguish the fire that continued to rage in pockets of the roof.

All residents were able to evacuate. There has been no word on any injuries

All 3rd alarm companies still working . Fire in pockets of roof. All residents out in both 3 story wood frame occupied homes. pic.twitter.com/KUTZa1aHaW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 26, 2020

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)