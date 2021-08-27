BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm house fire in Dorchester on Friday morning.
Heavy flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a two-family home on Floyd Street.
Crews used a deck gun to help control the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.
Boston police asked commuters to avoid the area.
The cause remains under investigation.
No additional information has been released.
