BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm house fire in Dorchester on Friday morning.

Heavy flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a two-family home on Floyd Street.

Crews used a deck gun to help control the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.

Boston police asked commuters to avoid the area.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

Heavy fire knocked down , major overhauling taking place. pic.twitter.com/9jHBafSg1V — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 27, 2021

Traffic Advisory: Boston Police asks commuters to avoid the area of Floyd Street in Mattapan due to an active Fire Scene — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 27, 2021

Companies are using a deck gun to help control the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings. All companies are working at the 3rd alarm fire in the 2 family home at 66 Floyd St. In Dorchester. pic.twitter.com/qAYCEbyxND — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 27, 2021

Third alarm ordered for heavy fire in 2..5 story wood frame home. All members ordered off roof. pic.twitter.com/fzlmrmBP9z — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 27, 2021

Heavy fire showing on 66 Floyd Str. Companies ordered 2nd alarm right away. pic.twitter.com/EaFCLP0Lkj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 27, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)