Firefighters battle 3-alarm Lowell blaze

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze in Lowell Sunday morning.

Firefighters responding to a fire near the intersection of East Merrimack and High Streets just after 9 a.m. are asking drivers to seek alternate routes as they work to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

3 alarm active fire at E. Merrimack and High St. seek alternate routes please no reported injuries. — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) February 24, 2019

