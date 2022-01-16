ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters faced the bitter cold while battling a 3-alarm house fire in Rockland late Saturday night.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire on Linden Street shortly after 10 p.m. found smoke pouring out of the home.

Footage from the scene showed that one side of the house had been heavily charred.

No additional information was immediately available.

