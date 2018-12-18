WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved frigid conditions as they battled a three-alarm blaze in Webster early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to a home on Chase Avenue found heavy flames coming from the top floor around 2:30 a.m.

Part of the house was left charred.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

