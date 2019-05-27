FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled three separate brush fires in Falmouth late Saturday night.

Fire crews responding to the area of the Beagle Club on Old Barnstable Road found each blaze stretched over an acre in size.

It eventually burned about five acres and at one point came in close proximity to some houses in the Cordwood Landing neighborhood.

Firefighters got the brush fires under control in about an hour.

Fire officials say the blazes were most likely the result of illegal fireworks.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)