ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a brush fire that scorched 30 acres in Abington on Saturday.

Video the scene near Hancock and Chestnut street show smoke pouring through the treetops of a densely wooded area. Flames could be seen smoldering on the ground below.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

