DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire that tore through a Dorchester triple-decker Sunday.

Crews were called to the scene on Oakley Street where flames had already charred the rear of the home, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Firefighters said they were dealing with live wires poking through the back of the building.

Both back porches collapsed and two homes situated on Corona Street were impacted.

There has been no word on any injuries so far.

Companies working at fire on Oakley st in Dor. Heavy fire in the rear of the building this is now a 3rd alarm . pic.twitter.com/sSbVVTU763 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 3, 2022

The rear porches have collapsed the are 2 exposure buildings on Corona St. Companies are dealing with live wires in the rear of the building. A 4th alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/9KKfehNw9y — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 3, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigaiton.

