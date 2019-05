NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze in Needham Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a home on Brookside Road around 2:45 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

@westwoodfire responding mutual aid to the Town of Needham for the 3 alarm house fire. — Westwood Fire (@westwoodfire) May 11, 2019

