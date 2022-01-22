ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a 2-alarm apartment fire in Arlington that left one woman dead and another person hospitalized Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Chestnut Manor on Medford Street around 4:30 a.m. found heavy smoke pouring out of the 7-story building.

The blaze originated in a third-floor apartment, according to the Arlington fire chief. The woman living in that apartment was able to call in the fire and safely exit the building.

Firefighters rescued a woman from a neighboring apartment the third floor. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Arlington fire officials.

A second resident was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox