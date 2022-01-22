ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a 2-alarm apartment fire in Arlington that left one woman dead and another person hospitalized Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Chestnut Manor on Medford Street around 4:30 a.m. found heavy smoke pouring out of the 7-story building.

The blaze originated in a third-floor apartment, according to the Arlington fire chief. The woman living in that apartment was able to call in the fire and safely exit the building.

Firefighters rescued a woman from a neighboring apartment the third floor. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Arlington fire officials.

A second resident was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

